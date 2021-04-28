Pete Carroll Sends Clear Message About Russell Wilson

Earlier this offseason, Russell Wilson expressed his frustrations with the Seattle Seahawks. Although he was mentioned in a handful of trade rumors, he remains with the franchise that drafted him back in 2012.

On Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll fielded a few questions about Wilson’s future with the team during his pre-draft press conference.

Despite all the drama that has unfolded this offseason, Carroll made it clear that Wilson is the starting quarterback for the Seahawks.

“Russ has been our quarterback for a good while,” Carroll said. “We’ve got a long contract with him. And when all of the conversation went about trades and all that — I knew what the truth was: We weren’t trading Russell.”

As for their relationship moving forward, Carroll claims he’s on good terms with Wilson.

“So we plan on him being here for a good while. I don’t know how many years it is now, but we’re in great shape and a long future ahead of us is shared. Russ knows that. I know that. We’re very clear about it. That’s why it was really obvious that we just had to sit back and kind of let the media take its course with the topic. So we did. So we’re in good shape and both very clear about that.”

This offseason obviously didn’t play out the way Seattle thought it would, but it sounds like Carroll and Wilson are doing their best to move on from this situation.

As long as Wilson is under center for the Seahawks, they should remain a playoff-caliber team.