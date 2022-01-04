Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On Russell Wilson Rumors

A horrid 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks has nearly come to an end, but the firestorm that’s set to surround the organization is only starting to brew. Over the next few months, speculation about the future of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be rampant.

A report over the weekend from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested there was a “league-wide feeling” that Wilson will not be with Pete Carroll in Seattle again in 2022. A number of suitors are expected to emerge for the Seahawks veteran, just as they did last offseason when Wilson leaked the four teams he would play for if he wasn’t in Seattle.

Although it seems like the Seahawks are headed for another battle with their quarterback this offseason, Carroll recently suggested otherwise. Following Seattle’s dominant win over the Detroit Lions in Week 17, the team’s head coach suggested that the latest noise hasn’t matched the tone of the conversations inside the organization.

“The kind of conversations that we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors,” Carroll said Monday, per Pro Football Talk. “OK? There you go, they are not at all. We have been talking, we have been together and connected throughout this whole season. That’s why it’s easy to dismiss those at this time.”

Pete Carroll says that his conversations with Russell Wilson don't match the reports of his potential departure. (Shocker — people sometimes don't tell their bosses exactly what they are thinking.) https://t.co/Vw9ThUsZOe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2022

Carroll might sound confident about the state of the Seahawks and his relationship with Wilson, but that won’t help quiet down speculation about a divorce between the longtime head coach and quarterback. Tensions already flared last season after Seattle went 12-4 and will only grow worse after a dismal 2021 campaign.

Wilson might be preparing to force his way out in a few weeks time, but for now, he’ll look to end the Seahawks year on a high note. The eight-time Pro Bowler will take the field against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday in what could be his final game for Seattle.