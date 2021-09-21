Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On Taunting Penalties

You can count Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll among those who are wary of the NFL’s crackdown on taunting penalties.

The NFL’s new enforcement of taunting has drawn plenty of criticism through the first two weeks of the season. Already, there have been 11 taunting penalties called so far in 2021, which is equal to the amount called during the entire 2020 season.

Carroll has seen two of his players–wide receiver DK Metcalf and defensive back D.J. Reed–get nailed for taunting in the first two games. On Monday, Carroll said he thinks the emphasis on curbing taunting isn’t a bad idea, but the way the league is going about executing it is problematic.

“You’ve got a lot of guys that have to deal with those explosive moments and they’ve got to really turn their focus away from the opponent,” Carroll said, via ESPN . “It’s a good thought. It’s just hard to manage it.”

Pete Carroll likes the intent of NFL taunting rule, says it's difficult for emotional players in the moment. Says league may be "opening a can of worms." #Seahawks have practiced celebrating with teammates, away from opposing players, or to the crowd instead. That is no penalty. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 20, 2021

While he may not like how the NFL is taking aim at taunting, Carroll says he recognizes the reality of the situation and will try to prepare his team accordingly.

“What we’re talking about is always celebrate with your teammates and we’ve been practicing it and making a big deal about it because it is one of the main new things that they’ve emphasized, and as always, that’s what they call,” Carroll said. “So I don’t think it’s bad for the game. I just think it’s hard for the guys to do in the moment. They’ve just got to learn and train and we’ve got to do a better job. I have to do a better job of putting us in situations and making sure we’re monitoring it really carefully and helping our guys train.”

Personally, I think the taunting crackdown is stupid, but it is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Once officials feel they have sent a sufficient message–or a team loses a game because of a debatable taunting call and all hell breaks loose–we expect we’ll see things loosened up a bit.