Watch: Pete Carroll Gets Taken Down ‘Going For Forced Fumble’ At Seahawks Practice

Pete Carroll is 69 years old, but he’ll still mix it up at Seattle Seahawks practice. That was the case today, during a play with wide receiver Cody Thompson.

After Thompson caught a pass during a drill, Carroll rolled up on him and went right for the ball. To the aging coach’s credit, he did pop the ball out. Thompson had the awareness to strip the ball back out himself and dive on the fumble.

Carroll is plenty spry out there, but there is definitely a bit of concern when he gets taken down by one of his 25-year old players, in pads. After today’s minicamp practice, Carroll was asked about the play.

“I was going for the forced fumble there, did you see that?” Pete Carroll said. “I was getting the ball out. Ball came out, I didn’t come up with it though. I think a couple years back I’d have come up with that ball, but Cody did a better job scrambling for it.”

.@PeteCarroll going for the forced fumble with Cody Thompson at practice today was something else 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HwvBTskcv8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 16, 2021

The Super Bowl winning coach legitimately sounds a bit disappointed in himself that he didn’t finish the play there. He even got a bit of Twitter ribbing from the former Toledo wideout after the presser.

Gotta be quicker than that!! 🤣 https://t.co/0D3likfsVm — Cody Thompson (@cthom1441) May 16, 2021

It’s all in good fun, and spirits look to be high out in Seattle ahead of what will be a pretty pivotal 2021 season.

We’re months away, but the Seahawks will begin the year on the road at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 12.

[Seattle Seahawks]