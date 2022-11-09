Pete Carroll Takes Apparent Shot At Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Thanks to the strong play of Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are doing just fine in the post-Russell Wilson era.

During his radio show on Monday night, Carroll provided some insight into what has enabled Smith to have a career season thus far. In the process, he appeared to take a not-so-thinly veiled shot at Wilson.

According to Carroll, Smith has worn a wristband this year to help streamline the play-calling process. It sounds like his predecessor didn't do that.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” he said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Carroll also praised the connection between Smith and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“When Shane says something to Geno, he’s not doubting it. He’s just going with it, so there’s a real immediate flow and that accelerates all the process,” Carroll said. “… He’s functioning really comfortably regardless of what the circumstances are.”

As successful as Carroll and Wilson were for a decade together, it's been reported that the two did not always see eye-to-eye. It was also widely speculated that Wilson was held back by his former coach.

His performance in Denver this season and Smith's work in Seattle might suggest otherwise.