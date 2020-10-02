The Spun

Pete Carroll Updates Chris Carson’s Status For Week 4

Chris Carson running the football for the Seattle Seahawks.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Toward the end of last weekend’s Cowboys-Seahawks game, Chris Carson suffered a knee injury on a controversial tackle by Trysten Hill. It looked bad at first, but it appears the talented running back has made a superhuman recovery.

Earlier this week, Seattle diagnosed Carson with a sprained knee. He certainly dodged a bullet, but there were still questions about his status for the team’s Week 4 matchup with Miami.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on several players this Friday morning. His update on Carson was better than fans imagined, as he said the former seventh-round pick “had an excellent week” of practice.

Carson’s status for this weekend will be revealed later today. Judging off Carroll’s recent comments, it sounds like he’ll be ready to play against the Dolphins.

This weekend presents a favorable matchup for Carson.

Last Thursday, the Dolphins’ defense struggled to slow down Jaguars running back James Robinson. The undrafted tailback had 129 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in Week 3.

Carson should have some success both on the ground and through the air this Sunday. He already has 157 rushing yards, 93 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season.

If the Seahawks don’t give Carson a full workload this weekend, Travis Homer and Carlos Hyde should receive some carries.

Unfortunately for Seattle, its defense won’t be at full strength when it faces Miami. Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks will miss this Sunday’s game because of injuries.


