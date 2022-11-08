Pete Carroll Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing In Germany

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in Germany.

Although this will be a long trip for the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll sounds fired up about this opportunity.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Carroll said it's an "honor" to participate in the first regular-season game in Germany.

“Somebody said that there have been three million requests for tickets, which is a staggering number of requests,” Carroll said, via ProFootballTalk. “I can’t imagine, but they are excited, they are really pumped up about it. We are going to try and put on a show, make them see our football, and experience it in a way they never have before. It’s an honor to do that and we will respect the heck out of every aspect of this.”

Carroll added that international showcases like this could be viewed as bowl games.

"It’s like a bowl game,” Carroll said. “Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is an added level of attention to it that makes it fun."

The Seahawks extended their win streak to four games this past weekend. At the moment, they're 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West.