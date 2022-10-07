Pete Carroll Was Trending During Broncos-Colts Game

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was trending throughout Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts, and for good reason.

NFL analysts and fans around the world were commending Carroll for getting the best out of Russell Wilson in Seattle. Though the sample size isn't very large, Wilson has struggled mightily in Denver this season.

It's also worth noting that Seattle received Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant and a plethora of draft picks from Denver in return for Wilson.

With that being said, the NFL world is applauding Carroll this week.

"Right now Pete Carroll and John Schneider look like absolute geniuses," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky tweeted.

"How smart do John Schneider and Pete Carroll look, too? We ALL thought they lost that trade," Matt Miller wrote. "Now it looks like a shrewd rebuilding move while trading a QB who's declining (fast)."

"Pete Carroll watching a team with Russell Wilson throw it needing a yard at the goal line," NFL Memes tweeted.

"The story that Seahawks fans and many media got completely wrong was that Pete Carroll’s mistake was standing in Russ’ way," Brian Nemhauser said. "His real mistake was abandoning his core philosophy because he had a blind spot for Russ.

The Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise this season, even without Wilson at quarterback.

While Wilson is struggling in the Mile High City, Geno Smith is putting up impressive numbers in Seattle.

If these trends continue, the Seahawks will be crowned the winners of the Russell Wilson trade.