Photo: Ciara Gave Russell Wilson Incredible Father’s Day Gift

Today is a big day for Russell Wilson.

Tonight, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback will co-host The ESPYs on ESPN. Wilson is co-hosting with WNBA legend Sue Bird and United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe.

The 2020 ESPYs will be a virtual event for the first time. The three standout athletes will co-host the event together at 9 p.m. E.T.

More importantly, though, it’s Father’s Day. Wilson and Ciara have children with another one on the way.

Wilson took to Twitter to reveal the special Father’s Day gift he received from Ciara. It’s a massive painting of Wilson’s father, Harrison Wilson.

Harrison Wilson was both an athlete and a lawyer. He tried out for the San Diego Chargers in 1980, making it to the final cut. Harrison Wilson passed away in 2010.

The painting was done by Tracy Boyd, a fine art painter and army veteran.

Ciara posted a heartfelt message for Russell on Instagram.

“There’s not a moment or day where you don’t think of or include our little ones. Your love for them brings my heart so much comfort and joy. You are truly the most beautiful man and being I’ve ever known, and the most beautiful part about you, is the Father in you,” she wrote.

Happy Father’s Day, Russell!