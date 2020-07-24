The Spun

Photo: Russell Wilson, Ciara Announce Major Personal News

Russell Wilson posing for a photo with Ciara.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and star performer Ciara have given fans plenty to smile about.

The two have done their best to provide enjoyable moments during a difficult time thanks to the global pandemic. A few months ago, the couple pledged to team with Wheels Up, a private aviation company, and Feeding America to raise funds for 10 million meals for families.

In addition to their tremendous gifts, Wilson and Ciara have also provided a glimpse into their home lift. In April, they shared an adorable video of them dancing to music in their house.

Not long after that, the couple shared a new video revealing the gender of their new baby. The Seahawks star and singer announced they were having a boy.

Well, three months later, they welcomed their newest child into the world. Wilson posted a photo with Ciara and baby boy Win Harrison Wilson.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz.” Wilson said on Instagram.

The couple also have a daughter together, Sienna Princess Wilson. Now she has a younger brother to grow up with, one who is aptly named given Wilson’s success on the field.

Since he entered the NFL, only Tom Brady has won more football games than the third-round pick.

Congratulations to Wilson and Ciara on growing their family!


