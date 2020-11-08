Pregame Photo Of Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Is Going Viral

The Seattle Seahawks seemingly appear to have gotten a second-round steal by taking wide receiver DK Metcalf in last year’s draft.

Metcalf has been a playmaker since he joined Seattle. This year, he’s already racked up 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Also, as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker learned the hard way, Metcalf can run and tackle as well. Not to mention, he looks impressive from the moment he steps off the bus.

Just check out these photos of the chiseled wideout getting ready for today’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

dear men, what’s preventing you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/oWr5JqXo06 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 8, 2020

Metcalf is not built like a normal human being. The dude is simply a freak of nature.

Sitting at 6-1 and atop the NFC West, the Seahawks are in Buffalo today against the 6-2, AFC East-leading Bills. Whoever wins the game will have a nice resume booster under its belt.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.