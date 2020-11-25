2 NFL Quarterbacks Are Leading The Pro Bowl Vote

The NFL released on Wednesday night the first returns from the 2021 Pro Bowl voting.

Two quarterbacks are unsurprisingly leading the way. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is leading his position in the AFC, while Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is leading his position in the NFC.

NFL Update tweeted out the position-by-position leaders.

Here’s the full look:

Leading Pro Bowl vote-getters for AFC and NFC: Offense: QB: Mahomes, Wilson

RB: Henry, Cook

FB: Janovich, Juszczyk

WR: Diggs, Hopkins

TE: Kelce, Hockenson

OT: Becton, Bakhtiari

OG: Bitonio, Cappa

C: Andrews, Kelce — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2020

Leading Pro Bowl vote-getters for AFC and NFC: Defense: DE: Garrett, Burns

DT: Chris Jones, Donald

OLB: TJ Watt, Mack

ILB: Cunningham, Devin White

CB: Humphrey, Lattimore

FS: Justin Simmons, Logan Ryan

SS: Matthieu, Budda Baker — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2020

Leading Pro Bowl vote-getters for AFC and NFC: Special teams: K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Younghoe Koo

P: Braden Mann, Johnny Hekker

RS: Andre Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson

LS: Kameron Canady, Hunter Bradley — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2020

There are a couple of surprises on here, but Mahomes and Wilson leading their respective positions is not one of them.

Mahomes is arguably the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award right now. He’s led the Chiefs to a 9-1 start this season and is playing his best football at the moment. Wilson, meanwhile, is doing his best to keep the Seahawks in contention in the tough NFC West.

Pro Football Talk noted how these two QBs are the frontrunners for the MVP award earlier this week:

Via PointsBet, Mahomes has seen his odds change from +180 to -125 in the past week. Now, it takes a bet of $125 to make $100. In turn, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s odds have changed from +225 to +300. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has moved from +300 to +500.

The NFL won’t have a traditional Pro Bowl this year, but it’s cool to see the early votes come in.