Jamal Adams Trolls Rams After Playoff Loss At Green Bay

After an embarrassing 30-20 Wild Card loss to an injury-ridden Los Angeles Rams team last week, Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks now get their turn to poke fun at their division rival.

Following the Rams’ 32-18 divisional loss to Green Bay on Saturday, Adams took to Twitter to troll the losers.

“See y’all in Cabo! @RamsNFL & make sure y’all bring your own damn cigars too! #Prez,” Adams wrote.

See y’all in Cabo! @RamsNFL & make sure y’all bring your own damn cigars too! #Prez pic.twitter.com/JpVfTqvSwC — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 17, 2021

The star safety’s comments were in response to jabs taken by some Rams players last week.

LA wideout Robert Woods posted an Instagram photo after the game with the caption, “Sent them boys to Cancun.” Defensive back Jalen Ramsey doubled down with a comment reading, “Right to Cabo wit they hats and shirts lol,” referencing Seattle’s futile NFC West divisional title.

After some big talk last week, the Los Angeles Rams got straight up outplayed against the Packers tonight.

With a banged up Jared Goff at the helm (injured thumb), Los Angeles collected a mere 270 yards of total offense. The elite Rams defense usually comes through to bail out the offense — but not tonight. This loss was just the second time this season that the lockdown LA defense allowed more than 30 points in a game.

If you’re going to dish it out, you have to be able to take it right back. Perhaps the Rams are wishing they’d held their tongues now.

