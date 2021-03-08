Rams Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson Trade

The Seattle Seahawks don’t want to trade Russell Wilson, but the rest of the NFC West is certainly rooting for it to happen.

One Los Angeles Rams player has admitted that he’s crossing his fingers for a potential trade involving the Seahawks superstar.

Rams pass rusher Michael Brockers told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that he’s hoping the Seahawks make the move.

“You cross your fingers a little bit,” he said. “You hope whatever you hear is true, and he’s out of here, so you don’t have to chase him around twice a year. For the most part, he’s a phenomenal player, but if he chooses to leave and leave the division and make it a bit little easier for us, man, to each his own.”

Wilson reportedly has four preferred trade destinations. The Chicago Bears have been mentioned as an emerging favorite for Wilson.

However, longtime NFL insider Peter King shot down the Bears as a likely option on Monday.

Here’s what King wrote about the Bears and the quarterback situation:

For a second, let’s be real. Short of a miracle, the Bears are screwed. The reports last week that the Bears will go hard after Russell Wilson left me asking: “With what trade chips, exactly?” Why would Seattle incur a $39-million cap hit for 2021 by trading Wilson to the Bears for a package including (presumably) edge rusher Khalil Mack, quarterback Nick Foles, the 20th overall pick this year, and Chicago’s first-round pick next year, among other things? Seattle currently has one pick in the top 125 choices in this year’s draft (56th overall). How do the Seahawks find a QB-of-the-future hope with, say 20 and 56 this year, and no first-round pick next year? Seems like a futile pipe dream, that the Bears would have much Seattle GM John Schneider would find equitable. I’ve thought for some time that the Bears will be left out of the prime QB stakes. Chicago’s holding the 52nd and 83rd overall picks this year, and if the first round comes and goes without Wilson or Deshaun Watson coming, the Bears should pursue Las Vegas backup Marcus Mariota. I don’t know if he can fulfill the promise of pre-draft 2015, but he sure looked good in his brief trial with Vegas last season.

The Raiders, Cowboys and Saints are the other teams on Wilson’s rumored list.

Of those teams, the Raiders seem like the most-probable destination, but perhaps we’re in for a major surprise this offseason.