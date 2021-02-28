NFL Analyst Ranks Russell Wilson’s No. 1 Landing Spot

After a bombshell report earlier this week, Russell Wilson has suddenly become the top target for teams in need of a quarterback this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is reportedly disgruntled with the organization that drafted him, leaving the door open for other opportunities to come knocking.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson has not yet demanded a trade. However, if that option became available, there’s only four teams he would consider: the Cowboys, the Saints, the Raiders and the Bears.

But which one of those teams would be the frontrunner?

Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling took his best stab at the conundrum, ranking the four teams mentioned by Schefter based on their likeliness to land Russell Wilson.

Taking the top spot? The Dallas Cowboys.

The NFC East organization has had its own quarterback woes this offseason. Dak Prescott remains unsigned and the Cowboys are hesitant to overpay for the 27-year-old, fresh off of a serious leg injury. Dallas does have the option to franchise tag the two-time Pro Bowler, which would give the quarterback a hefty $37.7 million in 2021. But Prescott remains committed to inking a long term deal, leaving negotiations at a stalemate.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

For Roling, Wilson to Dallas makes sense for every party involved. The Seahawks would land a younger quarterback in Prescott to pair with a talented wide receiver corps. The Cowboys could give Wilson a much needed change in scenery and add a significantly cheaper option. The 32-year-old’s current contract would levy just a $19 million cap hit in Dallas, only half of what would the franchise tag would cost.

Of course, the Cowboys would need to sign Prescott first, given that he’s a free agent. ESPN reporter Todd Archer explained what it would take for a deal between Dallas and Seattle to work, if Wilson did want to make the move.

Multiple first-round picks at the least,” Archer wrote, via ESPN.com. “The Cowboys have the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, which would help, but they would have to give up future first-rounders if not more picks and maybe some players just to land him. And if you’re asking about trading Dak Prescott, well, they can’t. He’s a free agent and even if they place the franchise tag on him for a second straight year, Prescott would have to sign the tender before any trade could be facilitated.

After the Cowboys, Roling ranked the New Orleans Saints second, followed by the Bears and finally, the Las Vegas Raiders. Time will tell if Russell Wilson forces his way out of Seattle and what teams will be there if he does.