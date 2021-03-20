RB Chris Carson Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced suggesting Seattle Seahawks free agent running back Chris Carson would be signing with the Miami Dolphins.

The rumors made sense, as the Dolphins were scouring the running back market to find their guy. Miami was reportedly a potential landing spot for Aaron Jones before he re-signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Well, it appears the Dolphins struck out once again. On Friday night, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed where the longtime Seahawk will be playing next season.

Don’t worry, Seahawks fans, Carson is coming back to Seattle on a two-year deal. According to Pelissero, Carson will make up to $14.25 million over the lifetime of his new contract.

The #Seahawks are re-signing RB Chris Carson to a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million, per source. The deal was done by @Casey_Muir1 and @Murphy_McGuire of @OctagonFootball — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

It’s somewhat of a bargain for the Seahawks, who have relied on Carson over the past few years despite investing heavily in the running back position.

The former seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State exploded for Seattle in 2018, rushing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns.

He followed that up with 1,230 rushing yards and seven scores in 2019. Carson rushed for only 681 yards and five touchdowns as he battled through several injuries that saw him miss four games during the 2020 season.

He racked up a career-high four receiving touchdowns and equaled his career-best with 37 receptions.

Seattle has invested several high draft picks in the running back position, including former first-round pick Rashaad Penny. However, Carson has remained the stalwart in the Seahawks backfield.