There’s a growing feeling within the NFL that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gets traded ahead of the 2021 season. Seattle can ensure that doesn’t happen if the organization restructures Wilson’s contract.

The Seahawks have an opportunity to convert most of Wilson’s annual salary into a bonus without Wilson’s approval. Doing so would give Seattle more cap space to utilize this off-season. It’d also practically close the door on the organization trading away its franchise quarterback, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

“If Wilson’s base salary gets restructured this spring into bonus money to clear more cap space this year, his cap charges would go up for 2022 and ‘23, by the amount of salary restructured,” Bell wrote. “That means a trade after a restructure would result in a cap acceleration charge for Seattle that’s even more than $39 million.”

In short, if the Seahawks restructure Wilson’s contract, a trade isn’t going to happen. Seattle’s front office wouldn’t take on such a massive cap acceleration just to trade the veteran quarterback.

“So one way to look at this is: if the Seahawks restructure Wilson’s deal to gain more buying power in free agency this month, that would further cement that they aren’t trading him,” Bell continued.

In all likelihood, the Seahawks will indeed restructure Russell Wilson’s contract. They have to if they want to improve the surrounding roster.

Seattle has to prioritize building up a better offensive line for Wilson this off-season. The superstar quarterback expressed earlier this year he’s tired of “getting hit” too much.

How the Seahawks craft these next few weeks will likely dictate whether or not Wilson remains Seattle’s franchise quarterback.