Report: At Least 1 NFL Team Has Spoken With Cam Newton

Quarterback Cam Newton has been out of the NFL since being released by the New England Patriots during final roster cuts. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any interest from NFL teams in need of a signal caller.

Appearing on 710 ESPN in Seattle, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that he spoke to Newton recently. The talk occurred after the injury to star quarterback Russell Wilson, but he wouldn’t go into further details.

Seattle has decided to stick with Geno Smith and Jake Luton as their quarterbacks in the absence of their star quarterback. Smith was the starter in last night’s losing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After falling to 2-4 on the season and with Wilson several weeks away out from recovering from his injury, the Seahawks may reassess their QBs room soon. That could certainly open the door for Cam Newton to get another shot.

Pete Carroll said on @710ESPNSeattle that the Seahawks did talk with Cam Newton after Russell Wilson's injury but didn't give any further details. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 18, 2021

Cam Newton was the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2020, but went 7-8 as a starter as the team’s offense struggled to move the ball. The Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft and pitted him against Newton in the preseason for the starting job.

Jones won the competition, and Newton was cut right before the season.

Newton recently revealed that he is vaccinated – an issue that cost him vital playing time in training camp – which will be a plus for him in getting another job.

Will Cam Newton sign with a new team at any point this season? Will the Seahawks be the team that calls him for a tryout or even a contract?