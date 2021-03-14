Report Details Where Things Stand On A Russell Wilson Trade

Maybe Russell Wilson will be traded by the Seattle Seahawks, but the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates it won’t happen soon.

On Sunday, Rapoport broke down the latest regarding Wilson, whose future in Seattle may be shakier than people thought when the offseason began. However, despite any issues between Wilson and the Seahawks organization, the franchise isn’t close to dealing its superstar quarterback.

Rapoport said that while some teams–he mentioned the Chicago Bears in particular–have called Seattle about Wilson, the Seahawks haven’t really appeared open to a trade so far.

“No one I’ve spoke with has sad that Seattle has actually engaged in any of these talks,” Rapoport explained. “It doesn’t seem like they have negotiated actively, as far as a potential trade of Russell Wilson. They have listened, but they haven’t reciprocated.”

As our Free Agency Frenzy coverage begins: Will the #Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson? pic.twitter.com/5jvl2T9ExW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

It should be noted that Rapoport’s comments align with what ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Wilson earlier this month.

“I was told the Seahawks are not ‘shopping’ Russell Wilson,” Russini tweeted. “But calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered.”

So as of right now, Russ isn’t going anywhere. There’s a lot of time left this offseason for that to change though.