Report: How NFL Teams Are Viewing The Russell Wilson Situation

A lot of articles and tweets were written about the situation between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks last week. But do most NFL teams really think that a trade could be on the horizon?

Judging by the response from one of the teams Wilson might like to go to, probably not. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, a source from one of the teams on Wilson’s alleged shortlist of teams said that the news is merely “off-season banter on a slow news day.”

Per the report, the source doesn’t even consider the revelation that there’s “tension” between Wilson and the Seahawks is especially earth-shattering. Anderson’s source labeled the reported tension as “old news” before changing topics.

That certainly seems to fall in line with the behavior we’ve seen from Wilson and the Seahawks. Unlike the Lions, Rams and Eagles who have all changed quarterbacks in the past month, there have been very few indications that any of the sides want to or are ready to part ways.

Tons of eyebrows were raised days ago when Russell Wilson complained that he wasn’t being given adequate O-line protection.

That led to numerous reports that Wilson is not only willing to leave Seattle, but has his own a wishlist.

Wilson is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and just threw for a career-high 40 touchdowns. He went 12-4 while leading the Seahawks to an NFC West crown.

It would take a king’s ransom to pry him from Seattle. And that’s only if the Seahawks ever even consider trading him.

Is the Russell Wilson situation being overblown?