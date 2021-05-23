Report: How Russell Wilson Feels About Seahawks’ Offseason

After throwing for a career-high 40 touchdowns and winning the NFC West in 2020, Russell Wilson has big expectations for his 10th NFL season. But how does he feel about the moves the team made this past offseason?

On Sunday’s edition of SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson is “very happy” with how the Seattle Seahawks handled the offseason. He was particularly pleased with free agency, and the team’s efforts to get Gabe Jackson, Gerald Everett and D’Wayne Eskridge.

“It started in free agency. I was told Russell Wilson was very happy with the moves Seattle made to get guard Gabe Jackson, tight end Gerald Everett, they got a receiver in the draft,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report.

Fowler explained that Wilson and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll have maintained “an open line of communication” this offseason. As a result, Wilson is more content now that he was just a few months ago.

Reports emerged early in the offseason that Russell Wilson was dissatisfied with the way the Seahawks were building the team. Specifically, their struggled to surround him with quality offensive linemen.

Those reports led to tons of speculation that Wilson might force a trade, regardless of what the Seahawks did afterwards.

But apparently the Seahawks have played all of their cards right in recent months.

With Russell Wilson at the helm, the Seahawks will once again be among Super Bowl favorites.

How many touchdowns will Wilson throw this year?