Report: More Details Emerge On Russell Wilson’s Interest In Chicago

Every hour it feels like there’s new information on Russell Wilson that comes to light. Earlier this afternoon, ESPN insider Dianna Russini mentioned that Seattle has already heard from other teams about a potential trade.

“I was told the Seahawks are not ‘shopping’ Russell Wilson,” Russini tweeted. “But calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered.”

One of the four teams on Wilson’s list of suitors is Chicago. This may seem like an odd fit at first, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has some intel on why the Pro Bowl quarterback is interested in the Windy City.

“I expect the Chicago Bears to at least take their shot here because a source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good offensive-mind in Matt Nagy, and an intriguing market in Chicago,” Fowler said on SportsCenter.

If the Bears don’t acquire Wilson this offseason, Fowler said a veteran quarterback like Alex Smith could be an option for them.

Just the thought of Wilson suiting up for another NFL franchise seems weird, but it’s a legitimate possibility.

NFL Network reporter Mike Silver said the Seahawks aren’t exactly pleased with the way Wilson has been handling this situation.

“The Seahawks are not happy with the way this has gone down since the end of the season,” Silver said. “I believe that they will listen to offers from any of those four teams… I think Pete Carroll regards himself as a problem solver and will try to figure out a way to patch this up, but unless things get a lot better, even if he does come back, think about what’s on the line in a very tough division this upcoming season.”

Wilson’s future will be the talk of the NFL for at least the next few weeks, especially if the rumors continue to heat up.