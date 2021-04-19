Report: NFL Player Aldon Smith Wanted By Police In Louisiana

NFL defensive end Aldon Smith‘s immediate football future could once again be in jeopardy.

Smith, the former first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft, returned to the league last season. He had missed the previous four years for a suspension derived from off-field legal trouble.

The talented edge-rusher fared well in his return to the NFL last year with the Dallas Cowboys. He totaled 48 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. This off-season, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. But it appears his football career is in jeopardy, once again.

Smith is wanted by police in Louisiana, according to a report. He is reportedly wanted on second degree battery for an incident that occurred at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, Louisiana.

Given Aldon Smith’s history, this certainly doesn’t bode well for him.

Smith’s talent has never been in question. When healthy, he’s proved to be one of the more dangerous edge-rushers in the NFL. But off-field trouble has completely derailed his football career.

Smith’s NFL comeback last season was a step in the right direction. It was previously believed he had put his off-field trouble behind him, but the latest report indicates otherwise.

The Seahawks will obviously await further information. Once information is received, Seattle will decide whether or not to move forward with its newest defensive end.