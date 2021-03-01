Report: Here’s Why Pete Carroll Is ‘Answering To No One’

Since 2010, the Seattle Seahawks have been led by Pete Carroll, and the Super Bowl champion’s duties might extend beyond just being head coach.

One of the recent reports regarding Russell Wilson’s discontent with the franchise is his belief that Carroll “answers to no one” and doesn’t have to be accountable. An article tonight by Pro Football Talk examines how that might be true.

According to PFT’s Mike Florio, Seahawks owner Jody Allen has not assumed much control of the team after taking over her brother Paul’s ownership stake following his passing. Instead, the Seahawks are essentially run “like a corporation,” with the Allen’s company Vulcan Inc. running the franchise.

That’s where Carroll comes in.

“By all appearances, Vulcan isn’t actively running the team,” Florio writes. “Instead, it appears that Vulcan Sports and Entertainment (a division of Vulcan Inc.) defers to coach Pete Carroll as the de facto CEO of the Seahawks subunit. Indeed, Carroll is both the coach and the executive V.P. of football operations. Which confirms that he’s the ultimate football authority with the Seahawks, a team that has no direct or indirect ownership meddling of any kind.”

Now, Carroll’s reported hire of former assistant Carl Smith could make him more “accountable,” as the head coach has claimed in the past that Smith is blunt with him and pulls no punches about telling the truth.

However, at the end of the day, Carroll likely will be the one calling the shots when it counts.