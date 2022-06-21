Report: Russell Wilson 'Pushed Hard' For Big Seahawks Change

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs during warm-up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson publicly voiced his support for Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during his time in Seattle. The latest report, however, indicates they weren't always on the same page.

According to Corbin K. Smith of All Seahawks, Wilson and his representatives "pushed hard" for the team to make a coordinator change following the 2020 season.

The Seahawks ultimately parted ways with Schottenheimer and hired Shane Waldron for in January of 2021.

When this coaching change was made, Wilson claimed it wasn't his decision.

“I think that it wasn’t my decision to change ‘Schotty.' But I think that coach [Pete] Carroll made that decision. I think that I trust his decision. But at the same time, obviously Schotty and I have been so close. I mean, he’s going to be a tremendous coach somewhere else," Wilson said.

The report from All Seahawks states that Wilson grew tired of Schottenheimer's scheme.

From All Seahawks:

"Don't let his comments mask his real thoughts," the source remarked. "He had grown tired of Schotty from a play calling perspective and wanted something fresh. As much as he benefited from his coaching, he didn't think the two could co-exist anymore in a football marriage."



This coordinator change for the Seahawks wasn't enough to keep Wilson happy. He was traded earlier this offseason to the Broncos.

Wilson will get the chance to rejuvenate his career with a new staff by his side. We'll see if that allows him to truly "cook."