Report Details Why Russell Wilson ‘Stormed Out’ Of Meeting

The relationship between the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson seems more fragile than ever after The Athletic published a report on Thursday morning. The lengthy story details how the partnership between organization and quarterback has ailed over time and may even be past repair.

The fundamental issue that seems to hang over the conflict is a debate over what Wilson’s role in Seattle’s offense should be. While the 32-year-old quarterback wants a game-plan more built around him, head coach Pete Carroll remains committed to a more balanced attack.

One story in particular jumped out from The Athletic’s report, explaining a meeting that adequately summed up the ideological differences between Wilson and the Seahawks. Prior to a midseason game with the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran quarterback met with the coaching staff and pitched some of his own ideas to fix the team’s laboring offense. Wilson himself had struggled the two weeks prior, contributing mightily to seven Seattle turnovers.

However, Carroll and his assistants reportedly rejected the quarterback’s pitch, causing the 32-year-old to leave the meeting disgruntled.

Here’s more from the The Athletic’s latest report:

Before the Thursday night game against Arizona, Wilson met with his coaches. For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy. He stormed out of the room.

The marriage between Russell Wilson and the #Seahawks has been super successful just about any way you slice it. But now, in Year 10, the relationship is rocky. It leaves us with a question: What happened? https://t.co/qPnRtSX535 pic.twitter.com/GP4eNKHhtU — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 25, 2021

The meeting mentioned in the report clearly shows that the situation in Seattle might be more tense than previously thought.

The Athletic piece also touched on potential suitors for Wilson as the offseason continues on. The Dolphins, Jets, Raiders and Saints were all brought up as potential landing spots for eight-time Pro Bowler, if he were to request a trade.

Nothing that drastic has emerged from Wilson’s camp just yet. However, as more stories and reports emerge, the possibility that the 32-year-old could play elsewhere in 2021 appears more realistic.