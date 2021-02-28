Report: Seahawks Make Interesting Hire Amid Russell Wilson Drama

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly making some staff additions, and one is an interesting move as it relates to Russell Wilson.

By now, the situation with Wilson and whether or not he will or won’t be traded has been discussed at length everywhere. One of the reported issues the star quarterback has with the team is a perceived lack of accountability for head coach Pete Carroll.

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Carroll has brought assistant coach Carl “Tater Smith” back into the fold. Smith was the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach from 2011-17 and associate head coach in 2018.

It also happens that Carroll has cited Smith in the past as an employee who would keep him honest and accountable.

“Tater would tell me anything,” Carroll said after last season, via Dugar. “He was awesome. I demanded it of him because he knew the truth and he needed to speak to me.”

The #Seahawks have added some familiar faces to the coaching staff, including longtime assistant Carl "Tater" Smith

Now, this decision to bring Smith back was apparently made before the Super Bowl, so it isn’t directly related to Wilson’s reported concerns with Carroll. However, this move likely can’t hurt the relationship between quarterback and head coach.

Smith spent the last two seasons on staff with the Houston Texans, first as quarterbacks coach in 2019 and then as an offensive consultant last year.