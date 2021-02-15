Russell Wilson is frustrated with the Seattle Seahawks, but is the situation bad enough for the organization to trade the superstar QB?

Wilson hasn’t been the center of much drama throughout his NFL career, that is until this off-season. The Seahawks’ franchise quarterback publicly admitted during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show that he’s been frustrated with Seattle.

That one interview has sent the NFL world into disarray. Some even believe the Seahawks will end up trading Wilson ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, it’s not going to happen.

You can take a collective deep breath, Seahawks fans. If Anderson’s sources are correct, Wilson will be playing in Seattle later this year.

Source reaffirms this morning. "Russell Wilson isn't getting traded." #CurrentStatus — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 15, 2021

Let’s be honest, the Seahawks are never going to trade Russell Wilson unless he were to demand a trade and sit out training camp. Simply put, it’d take something dramatic for a trade to happen.

To ensure the tension doesn’t rise to that point, the Seahawks have to script together a big off-season. Wilson isn’t surrounded by a Super Bowl-worthy roster, and he definitely needs help along the offensive line.

One of Wilson’s main complaints with Seattle is the amount of big hits he takes per game. Shoring up the offensive line has to be priority No. 1 for the Seahawks’ front office. Luckily, Seattle doesn’t have much work to do at the receiver position, but running back should be addressed as well.