Report: Seahawks Request Interview With Cowboys Coach

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of a new defensive coordinator in 2022 after parting ways with Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears that the organization is wasting no time in setting up time to speak with potential candidates.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Joe Whitt for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

A longtime NFL assistant, Whitt is well-regarded around the league and boasts ample experience as a defensive assistant. He’s never held a defensive coordinator job, but could get the opportunity to do so in Seattle.

Whitt arrived to the Cowboys in 2021 after a year with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to 2020, he spent a season with the Cleveland Browns and over a decade with the Green Bay Packers. Prior to joining the NFL ranks, he was on the sidelines at Louisville, The Citadel and Auburn, where he played also played wide receiver.

Whitt, 43, would be a strong fit in Seattle with his experience coaching on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary. The Seahawks also parted ways with defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis this week and could use a complete revamp to the backend of their defense.

Seattle has shown a commitment to switching things up on defense after a frustrating 7-10 season. Head coach Pete Carroll kept a hold of his job, but has demonstrated a willingness to shake up his staff in an effort to try and improve in 2022.

Perhaps he and the rest of the Seahawks top brass will determine that Whitt is someone that can help right the ship moving forward.