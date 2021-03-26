The Seahawks Are Reportedly Re-Signing A Veteran Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks traded for defensive end Carlos Dunlap during the season, released him before free agency and signed him back tonight.

Seattle has signed Dunlap to a two-year, $16.6 million deal with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes less than three weeks after they cut the veteran pass rusher to free up more than $14 million in cap space.

Now, they have the two-time Pro Bowler back at a more affordable rate. In eight games last season after being acquired from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dunlap produced 14 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and five sacks.

Free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap is resigning with the Seahawks on a two-year deal, $16.6 million deal that includes $8.5 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Dunlap is the second addition to Seattle’s defensive line this week. The Seahawks also signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder to a contract in an attempt to shore up the pass rush.

However, Seattle is set to lose well-respected defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who hinted at his departure tonight.

Reed is expected to either be traded or released tomorrow in a cost-cutting move.