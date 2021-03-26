The Spun

The Seahawks Are Reportedly Re-Signing A Veteran Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks traded for defensive end Carlos Dunlap during the season, released him before free agency and signed him back tonight.

Seattle has signed Dunlap to a two-year, $16.6 million deal with $8.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes less than three weeks after they cut the veteran pass rusher to free up more than $14 million in cap space.

Now, they have the two-time Pro Bowler back at a more affordable rate. In eight games last season after being acquired from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dunlap produced 14 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and five sacks.

Dunlap is the second addition to Seattle’s defensive line this week. The Seahawks also signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder to a contract in an attempt to shore up the pass rush.

However, Seattle is set to lose well-respected defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who hinted at his departure tonight.

Reed is expected to either be traded or released tomorrow in a cost-cutting move.


