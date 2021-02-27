Report Suggests Russell Wilson Thinks Pete Carroll “Answers To No One”

Another day, another report involving Russell Wilson and his frustration with the Seattle Seahawks. This time around it has to do with the way Pete Carroll is treated by the organization.

The Athletic is reporting that Seahawks receivers coach Nate Carroll, the son of Pete Carroll, briefly stepped away from his job last season due to his frustration over his role. He then made his unhappiness known to players on the team.

The way Carroll and his sons operate has led Wilson to believe that they answer to no one inside Seattle’s building.

Wilson already feels as if the Seahawks don’t value his opinion as much as he would like them to. We’d imagine this factors into the Pro Bowl quarterback’s frustration.

Seahawks receivers coach Nate Carroll, Pete's son, briefly stepped away from the job in frustration over his role, sources tell The Athletic. He made his unhappiness known to players. Russell Wilson and those around him believe Carroll, and his sons, answer to no one. pic.twitter.com/pz5gv8yNwI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 25, 2021

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently said on Get Up that he believes a Wilson trade is inevitable.

“Several high-ranking people I’ve spoken to believe [a Russell Wilson trade] is an inevitability, maybe not this off-season, but next off-season because of the growing tension that isn’t right now, it’s been a couple years,” Fowler said.

Wilson recently listed the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints as potential landing spots in the event that he’s traded.

Although it’s very possible that Seattle ends up solving its problems with Wilson, there are just way too many reports out there to ignore the tension between the two sides. After all, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.