Report: Tyler Lockett's Plan For Chargers Game Revealed

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Coming into this week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers was in question due to a hamstring injury.

Fortunately for Seahawks fans, the latest update on Lockett is quite encouraging.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the current plan in Seattle is for Lockett to start against the Chargers.

Fowler added that Lockett "feels good" after a week of rest.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that Lockett is a game-time decision for the Chargers game.

"His chances are really good of playing," Carroll said. "We just put him on ice to make sure he gets stronger. These last two weeks - he was a little bit hampered last week but he made it through. We're just trying to be careful with him. If there's anybody in the program that we can do this with, he can do it. So, we'll see. We're not going to know until gameday."

Lockett has 34 receptions for 423 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Seahawks will officially announce Lockett's status a few hours before kickoff.