Richard Sherman Addresses Possible Seahawks Reunion

Most of the top free agents from this year’s class have already found new homes in the NFL, yet veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains on the open market.

Sherman recently told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith he’s been in contact with the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. On Wednesday morning, he provided an update on where things stand with those teams.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Sherman was asked about a reunion with the Seahawks. He admit that he’s had conversations with Pete Carroll, but there’s no timetable for a contract.

“Pete [Carroll] and I have had conversations throughout the offseason,” Sherman said. “Everything needs to shake out right – they’re still figuring things out and I’m still figuring things out. There’s no bad blood between them and I, and it would be a cool opportunity.”

Seattle is where Sherman truly blossomed into a Hall of Fame talent, as he had 368 tackles and 32 interceptions during his time with the franchise.

Sherman also shared his thoughts on potentially re-signing with the 49ers during his time on First Take.

“There’s always a chance it could end up working back in the Bay, that I head back that way,” he said. “That’s another place I’m really comfortable going. Obviously know the staff, know the team well. Just spent time there and would be ecstatic if something happened there.”

Sherman played in just five games last season for San Francisco due to injuries. While there’s no denying that his best days are behind him, he can still be a key contributor on a championship team.