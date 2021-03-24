Report: How Richard Sherman Feels About Seahawks Reunion

Richard Sherman emerged as an NFL superstar with the Seattle Seahawks, making four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro First-Teams during his run with the team. He was instrumental in the defense that led the team to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

After the 2017 season, Sherman made the somewhat surprising jump to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in free agency, famously negotiating his own contract coming off of a ruptured Achilles. There were some doubts about how he’d recovery from that debilitating injury, but he made a Pro Bowl in 2019, his second year with the Niners.

Now, he’s looking for a new home again in free agency. At least one NFL insider says that the “new” home could be a very familiar one.

“Richard Sherman is open to returning to Seattle. I believe the Seahawks also would be open to having Sherman back,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said on Good Morning Football Wednesday. “This is not like Earl Thomas where it was really acrimonious at the end. These are two sides where it just came time.”

On a scale of 1 to 10 "Watts", how crazy would it be if…. Richard Sherman returned to Seattle?@TomPelissero: 5 pic.twitter.com/uAKXU7ccSr — GMFB (@gmfb) March 24, 2021

Pelissero says that the main point of contention between Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks will be money. Sherman is 33 years old, and coming off of a season in which injuries held him to just five games.

Sherman has admitted for months that his return to the 49ers is unlikely due to salary cap issues. The team has re-signed Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, and most recently, K’Waun Williams at the cornerback spot, so Sherman’s future with the team is even further in doubt.

It is unclear whether Seattle would be the top bidder for Sherman at the point in his career, but it would be pretty cool to see him get one more go-around with the Seahawks. Given the uncertainty around that franchise this offseason, maybe his presence could be a stabilizing factor as well.

[Good Morning Football]