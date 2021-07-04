Richard Sherman Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To Possible Reunion

NFL training camps are just a few days away yet five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman remains unsigned. While that could easily change anytime between now and the start of the regular season, he could be potentially return to one of his former teams.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who appeared on SportsCenter this morning, a return to the Seattle Seahawks – where he played from his 2011 rookie season to 2017 – is “not off the table” right now. In fact, Fowler noted that Sherman is “open” to returning to Seattle and returning to “the Legion of Boom.”

“I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom or what remains of it,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “He makes a home on the West Coast still, still has a home in Seattle. Most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast. And so, Seattle needs some cornerback help. Nothing’s working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something can shake out. Seattle needs to figure out the (Jamal) Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere. ‘Cause a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum. This is a high-caliber player that would need a decent contract.”

In seven seasons with the Seahawks, Sherman made four Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013 and reached another one the following year.

He has spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

113 degrees in Seattle is wild! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 28, 2021

Between 2012 and 2015, the Seattle Seahawks led the NFL in fewest points allowed each year. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, many players who made up that elite defense have since gone to other teams or retired.

Seattle’s defense has been average at best over the past three seasons and considerably more reliant on their offense to win games than in years past.

The Seahawks could certainly use Sherman’s veteran leadership, even if he isn’t necessarily the same shutdown corner he once was.

Will we see Richard Sherman in a Seahawks uniform once again this year? Will he ever reunite with head coach Pete Carroll?