Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson Rumors

A bombshell report from The Athletic regarding Russell Wilson and his relationship with the Seattle Seahawks made the rounds on Thursday. The story detailed the up-and-down partnership between the two, which nearly reached a breaking point in 2020 and has led to the tumultuous offseason.

The report mentioned four primary suitors for Wilson, if the eight-time Pro Bowl were to request a trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later weighed in with a tweet of his own, suggesting a slightly different combination of four teams would be the favorites to land the current Seahawks quarterback. Although Wilson’s still desires to remain in Seattle, the NFL couldn’t help but speculate about the 32-year-old’s possible departure.

Among those who joined in on the widespread reaction was Richard Sherman.

The All-Pro defensive back played on the opposite side of the ball from Wilson in Seattle from 2012-2017. Formerly of the “Legion of Boom”, Sherman helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl during the 2013 season.

However, he hasn’t exactly been on the best terms with Wilson and the team that drafted him since. Sherman no longer keeps in touch with his former teammate and has still been able to succeed individually, away from Seattle. For either one of those reasons, or a combination of both, the 32-year-old veteran had a brief reaction to the most recent rumors.

Take a look:

Looks like we won’t hear anything from Sherman on the current situation in Seattle.

Interestingly enough, the defensive back quoted the tweet from Jermaine Kearse, who played wide receiver for the Seahawks during their Super Bowl run. Doug Baldwin Jr. who retired from the organization after the 2018 season, also liked Kearse’s tweet on Thursday.

Doug & Jermaine having a morning 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/oOOrkBbPbL — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) February 25, 2021

Sherman, Kearse and Baldwin Jr. all spent enough time in Seattle to have a unique perspective on the situation with Wilson. However, at least for now, it looks like we’ll only get a handful of subtweets.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted a video of himself working out in the gym to get ready for another year. Time will tell if that will come with the Seahawks or elsewhere.