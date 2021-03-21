Russell Wilson Is Reportedly Recruiting 1 Star WR To Seattle

Russell Wilson is rumored to want out of Seattle, though the Seahawks don’t appear to have any interest in trading him. The superstar quarterback appears to believe that he’ll be playing in Seattle for the 2021 season.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback wants some upgrades around him, though, and that includes the wide receivers position.

According to longtime NFL insider John Clayton, Wilson is recruiting one star wide receiver to Seattle.

Clayton reports that Wilson is trying to get free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown to sign with the Seahawks. Brown is coming off a Super Bowl season in Tampa Bay and he’s expected to re-sign with the Buccaneers. However, Wilson is hoping he can get Brown to change his mind and play elsewhere.

If a Wilson trade does happen, though, expect it to happen close to the NFL Draft.

“This is a situation that bears watching right as we get close to the draft,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “(It’ll be) when Seahawks general manager John Schneider has done the necessary due-diligence on all of the top quarterback prospects and he knows that any package he gets either contains a quarterback he wants or the ability to go draft a quarterback that he wants.”