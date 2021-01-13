On Tuesday night, the Seattle Seahawks announced the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The decision comes after the Seahawks suffered an upset loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Star quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense struggled to get anything going.

He completed 11-of-27 passes for just 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception – which was returned for a touchdown. Wilson was constantly running for his life from defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

After Seattle’s decision to move on from Schottenheimer, Wilson had a poignant message for his former offensive coordinator.

Schotty… I’m grateful for how much you meant to me over the past three years. God blessed me with you, we won a lot of games, threw a lot of touchdowns and had a blast in meetings and our bible studies. The best days are ahead for you. Go be Great. God first. Love. 3. pic.twitter.com/rMtDd7YJUt — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 13, 2021

“Schotty… I’m grateful for how much you meant to me over the past three years,” Wilson said to his former coach. “God blessed me with you, we won a lot of games, threw a lot of touchdowns and had a blast in meetings and our bible studies. The best days are ahead for you. Go be Great. God first.”

Following a loss to the Rams over the weekend, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear he wasn’t happy with the offense.

He vowed to dedicate more time to the running game – which could have been the “philosophical” difference between he and Brain Schottenheimer.

Wilson and the Seahawks will have a new offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. A commitment to the running game seems likely from whoever that new coach is.