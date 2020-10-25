The Spun

Russell Wilson Shares Heartwarming Message On Ciara’s Birthday

Russell Wilson posing for a photo with Ciara.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went all-out with his social media birthday message for his wife Ciara.

Wilson and Ciara have been married for more than four years. Together, the couple have two children, along with Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

This morning, Wilson devoted an entire Twitter thread to his wife’s 35th birthday, saying that her best attribute is her ability to “make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear.”

“My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for!” Wilson wrote. “You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love.

“Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world.”

Unfortunately, Russ and Ciara won’t have any time to celebrate in person today. The Seahawks are in Arizona to play the Cardinals on Sunday Night Football tonight.

The Wilson family will have to observe the occasion when Russ gets home.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.