Russell Wilson Shares Heartwarming Message On Ciara’s Birthday

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went all-out with his social media birthday message for his wife Ciara.

Wilson and Ciara have been married for more than four years. Together, the couple have two children, along with Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

This morning, Wilson devoted an entire Twitter thread to his wife’s 35th birthday, saying that her best attribute is her ability to “make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear.”

“My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for!” Wilson wrote. “You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love.

“Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world.”

My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. pic.twitter.com/RVutL60Gu1 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 25, 2020

However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever.

Daddy loves you. ❤️

Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara pic.twitter.com/DKB62bLJj9 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 25, 2020

Unfortunately, Russ and Ciara won’t have any time to celebrate in person today. The Seahawks are in Arizona to play the Cardinals on Sunday Night Football tonight.

The Wilson family will have to observe the occasion when Russ gets home.