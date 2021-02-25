Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. Well, there’s plenty of smoke surrounding Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and a potential blockbuster trade on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson hasn’t approached Seattle’s front office to demand a trade yet. But, were a trade to happen, the star quarterback reportedly has four landing spots in mind: Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

“Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN,” Schefty tweeted on Thursday. “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.”

In summary, Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade, yet he has four ideal landing spots already in mind. Like we said, where there’s smoke there’s almost always fire. The trade rumors are heating up at a rapid pace.

The Cowboys, Raiders and Saints figured to be in the mix for Russell Wilson. Chicago’s the wild card here. The Bears have been just a quality quarterback away from making major noise in the NFC. Wilson could be Chicago’s savior of sorts.

To be frank, any trade involving Wilson would send shockwaves throughout the NFL, no matter the team. He’s still a top-five quarterback and didn’t show any signs of slowing down last season, despite his surrounding cast with the Seahawks.

Seattle’s current roster isn’t equipped for a playoff run, so it makes sense Wilson has lost his patience with the organization. So much so, the star quarterback is already considering which teams he’d like to be traded to in the event a deal takes place.