Russell Wilson Has Incredible Response To DK Metcalf’s Dropped Pass

Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf have established themselves as one of the most exciting duos in today’s NFL. The pair linked up for an impressive 30-yard touchdown pass in Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals. Seattle limited Kyler Murray throughout the game as the Seahawks won 28-21.

But even the greats have their lackluster moments.

For Wilson and Metcalf, one of those blips came in Thursday night’s game against Arizona. Late in the second quarter, the Seahawks duo had an opportunity for an easy touchdown just before the half. However, from just nine yards out of the endzone, Wilson fired a hard pass the bounced off of Metcalf’s helmet and to the turf. Seattle kicked a field goal to take a 16-7 lead before halftime.

Despite the mistake, both players handled the pass well, making light of the botched play.

“I need an apology for that fast ball,” Metcalf said.

Wilson responded, “I gave him the Randy Johnson fastball.”

Shoutout to the “The Big Unit.”

A sign of a good relationship between a quarterback and a wide receiver has to include being able to laugh at each other’s mistakes. The rest of the NFL should quite frankly be afraid of how well the pair is getting along.

In just his second year in the league DK Metcalf has burst onto the scene in a big way. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver looks to be a long-time threat in the NFL, especially if stays paired with Wilson. The 23-year-old from Ole Miss has nearly matched his 2019 totals through ten games, catching 48 passes for 862 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has established himself as an MVP candidate through the first half of this year.

With the win, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 7-3, taking the outright lead in the NFC West. The Seahawks will get a slightly longer week of practice before traveling to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Nov. 30.

[Bleacher Report]