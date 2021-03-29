A Sleeper Team Might Be Emerging For Russell Wilson

Trade speculation continues to swirl for Russell Wilson. While the Seattle Seahawks don’t appear to be interested in trading their franchise quarterback, a blockbuster move could be coming, especially as we get closer to the NFL Draft next month.

“Around league circles right now, the talk is that the door is still open for a trade to happen,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said last week. “It just needs to be the right situation. And if this were to actually happen… it’s going to be closer to the draft. This is the prime time… and it always made sense, if they were going to make a deal, it was going to be closer to the draft — not before free agency.”

Wilson reportedly has four preferred trade destinations – Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans. The Cowboys can be crossed off the list, though the other three remain possible options.

There might be a sleeper destination emerging, though.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the Philadelphia Eagles could be putting themselves in prime position to land the superstar quarterback.

“What transpired Friday puts them into the Russell Wilson conversation for the now and the future,” he said, noting the trades that happened on Friday.

The Philadelphia Eagles are now picking No. 12 in the draft after trading back from the No. 6 pick.@danorlovsky7: "What transpired Friday puts them into the Russell Wilson conversation for the now and the future." pic.twitter.com/ti9ceBAmDa — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 29, 2021

The Eagles don’t appear to be completely sold on Jalen Hurts, so don’t be surprised if Philadelphia attempts a big move at the quarterback position.