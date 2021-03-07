The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There Appears To Be 1 Emerging Frontrunner For Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday night.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs during warm-up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If Russell Wilson is traded, an NFC North franchise might be emerging as the frontrunner to land him.

The superstar quarterback is reportedly unhappy in Seattle. Wilson has reportedly been frustrated by his lack of involvement in the team’s decision making, especially when it comes to the Seahawks offensive strategy.

Wilson reportedly has a list of four preferred trade destinations. The Seahawks have reportedly begun to listen to offers for Wilson, though they’re not believed to be seriously considering a trade – yet, anyway.

“I was told the Seahawks are not ‘shopping’ Russell Wilson,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted. “But calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered.”

If Wilson is traded, the Chicago Bears might be the frontrunner to land him. The Bears have been mentioned more than any other franchise as of late.

“I expect the Chicago Bears to at least take their shot here because a source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good offensive-mind in Matt Nagy, and an intriguing market in Chicago,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter.

Pro Football Talk had some more details on Wilson and Chicago:

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have prioritized trading for Wilson as they make their plans to upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy know their jobs are on the line this year, so they’re surely willing to put together a significant package of players and draft picks to acquire a quarterback like Wilson, who would significantly improve their chances of winning in 2021.

Former Bears lineman Kyle Long hinted that a “splash” move is probably on the way, too.

A trade for Russell Wilson would certainly qualify as a “massive splash.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.