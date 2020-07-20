Russell Wilson Sends A Family-Themed Message To The NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was among the star NFL players to send a message to the league on Sunday.

Wilson, one of the NFL’s biggest stars, is concerned about the lack of a concrete plan to hold training camp, the preseason and the regular season in the middle of a pandemic.

The Seahawks quarterback noted that his wife, Ciara, is pregnant. He’s not just concerned for himself, but for his family.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety,” Wilson tweeted on Sunday.

“We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

Wilson was one of several NFL players to send a clear message to the league on Sunday.

“It is disheartening to hear the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health & safety. If we want to have a FULL season the NFL needs to listen to their experts,” Texans QB Deshaun Watson said.

“You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. Please address health and safety concerns so we can play football this year. We want to play!” Rams QB Jared Goff said.

The NFL is scheduled to resume training camp later this month. Hopefully everyone will be on the same page by then.