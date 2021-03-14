There Continues To Be 1 Favorite Mentioned For Russell Wilson

Will Russell Wilson be playing for the Seattle Seahawks when the 2021 NFL season begins? That remains one of the biggest questions of the NFL’s offseason.

Wilson is reportedly unhappy in Seattle. The superstar quarterback has reportedly given the Seahawks four preferred trade destinations, though his list is probably getting smaller due to recent moves by teams on that list.

There continues to be one favorite mentioned for Wilson: Chicago.

Earlier this week, FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd said that the Bears could be going all-in to land Wilson in an offseason trade.

“I’m told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say no,” Cowherd said. “Now, Seattle would ideally not want to trade him to an NFC team.”

The betting odds seem to reflect this, too.

According to the latest odds, the Bears are the overwhelming favorite to land Wilson in a trade. However, the Seahawks remain the favorite to employ Wilson when Week 1 of the 2021 season arrives.

Updated odds for what team Russell Wilson will be on for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season (Bovada): Seahawks -225

Bears +140

Saints/Jets/Dolphins +1800

Raiders +2000

Washington/49ers/Broncos +4000

Jaguars +5000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 13, 2021

Where do you see Russell Wilson playing when the 2021 NFL season begins?