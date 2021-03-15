Everyone’s Making The Same Russell Wilson Free Agency Joke

The NFL’s free agency period is unofficially underway on Monday and a couple of big-time offensive linemen have made their decisions.

The Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes some big help up front, signing offensive guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million contract. The superstar quarterback is very excited by the news.

Elsewhere, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is getting some help up front, too. Los Angeles has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, remains in Seattle, where he’s been frustrated by the lack of protection up front. The Seahawks, though, have not been major players in free agency so far, at least when it comes to the offensive line.

Of course, jokes about Wilson’s reaction to the moves are going viral on social media.

Russell Wilson watching all these offensive linemen get signed to teams that aren't the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Ac88mNAP9r — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) March 15, 2021

Russell Wilson: "Hey Pete, you mind signing some offensive lineman to give me some protection?" Pete Carroll: pic.twitter.com/JESoRmu5Xr — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 15, 2021

Russell Wilson asking the Seahawks why they won't sign any offensive linemenpic.twitter.com/LtcDPyzSEG — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 15, 2021

Wilson reportedly has four preferred trade destinations, though that list likely became smaller once Dak Prescott signed his new contract.

The Seahawks don’t appear to be in a major rush to trade Wilson, but it’d probably be a good idea to get their superstar quarterback some help on the line.