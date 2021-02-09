The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Situation With Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson warming up before a game.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It might be time to start panicking, Seahawks fans. There are major rumblings throughout the NFL on Tuesday that Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle could be in jeopardy.

A report surfaced Monday night suggesting Wilson’s camp is “frustrated” with the Seahawks. The source of said frustration centers in Seattle’s front office’s reluctance to include Wilson in the organization’s decision making. Leaving a franchise quarterback out of the decision-making process is almost always a death sentence at one point or another.

Wilson joined The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday to address his NFL future. In doing so, he had a cryptic comment regarding whether or not he’s currently on the trading block.

“I’m not sure if I’m available or not,” Wilson admitted on Tuesday. “That’s a Seahawks question.”

The Seahawks’ reluctance to include Russell Wilson in the decision-making process is only half the issue. The other is Seattle’s failed attempts to provide Wilson a Super Bowl-worthy roster. The Seahawks offensive line was abysmal last season, and Wilson took plenty of big hits because of it.

Unless Wilson foresees a quick fix, his patience with the organization may have finally run out. It’s safe to say the NFL world is freaking out over the latest news surrounding the superstar quarterback.

Will another franchise quarterback really be on the move this off-season? Right now, tensions are high in Seattle.

All the Seahawks can do now is go out and try and form a winning roster. Even then, it might be too late. The writing’s on the wall here.


