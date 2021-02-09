It might be time to start panicking, Seahawks fans. There are major rumblings throughout the NFL on Tuesday that Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle could be in jeopardy.

A report surfaced Monday night suggesting Wilson’s camp is “frustrated” with the Seahawks. The source of said frustration centers in Seattle’s front office’s reluctance to include Wilson in the organization’s decision making. Leaving a franchise quarterback out of the decision-making process is almost always a death sentence at one point or another.

Wilson joined The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday to address his NFL future. In doing so, he had a cryptic comment regarding whether or not he’s currently on the trading block.

“I’m not sure if I’m available or not,” Wilson admitted on Tuesday. “That’s a Seahawks question.”

Russell Wilson on if he thinks teams have called the #Seahawks about trading for him: "Yeah I definitely believe that they've gotten calls for sure." pic.twitter.com/LYA5JVxOvr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

The Seahawks’ reluctance to include Russell Wilson in the decision-making process is only half the issue. The other is Seattle’s failed attempts to provide Wilson a Super Bowl-worthy roster. The Seahawks offensive line was abysmal last season, and Wilson took plenty of big hits because of it.

Unless Wilson foresees a quick fix, his patience with the organization may have finally run out. It’s safe to say the NFL world is freaking out over the latest news surrounding the superstar quarterback.

I’m hearing Russell Wilson’s camp has grown increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to protect the 8 time Pro Bowler. He has been sacked 394 times in 9 seasons. This situation warrants serious monitoring. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

Russell Wilson says on a videoconference he wants better protection: "I've definitely been hit. I've been sacked almost 400 times. So we've got to get better. I've got to find ways to get better too." Is he frustrated with the Seahawks? "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 9, 2021

My biggest takeaway from all this is that it's hard to imagine Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll/the front office are on the same page. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) February 9, 2021

Will another franchise quarterback really be on the move this off-season? Right now, tensions are high in Seattle.

All the Seahawks can do now is go out and try and form a winning roster. Even then, it might be too late. The writing’s on the wall here.