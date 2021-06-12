Russell Wilson Gives First Impression Of Seahawks New Offense

The Seattle Seahawks made a notable change to their offense earlier this year, hiring former Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator. Earlier this week, Russell Wilson revealed what it’s been like learning Waldron’s offense.

Wilson didn’t shy away from sharing his initial thoughts about Waldron’s offense, saying “It’s super complex.”

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Wilson named the main difference between Waldron’s offense and the one they ran last season under Brian Schottenheimer. One thing that stands out is that Waldron likes to run an uptempo offense.

“We have some nuances across the board that really challenge the defense, using the whole field and really expanding the offense,” Wilson said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “Just using everybody as much as possible, in all different formations and different looks and different tempos.”

Seattle is hopeful that Waldron’s offensive scheme will create more opportunities in the run game and short passing attack.

Obviously, the Seahawks should run their offense through Wilson. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and can cause so many problems for opposing defenses. On the other hand, the team needs to be a bit more balanced on that side of the ball.

The Seahawks have more than enough weapons, such as Chris Carson, D’Wayne Eskridge, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Now, it’s all about utilizing them the right way.

We’ll see the Seahawks’ new offensive scheme in action this September.