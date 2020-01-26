Russell Wilson Is Giving Up His Starting Spot In The Pro Bowl

Russell Wilson earned the starting nod for the NFC in this year’s Pro Bowl, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is giving it up.

According to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Wilson offered his starting spot to the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees. It will be Brees taking the field with the NFC first-team offense this afternoon.

Brees is making his 13th Pro Bowl appearance. The 2020 Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

There are a couple of ways to look at this. Brees just turned 41 and is set to be a free agent this offseason. It’s certainly possible he is contemplating retirement.

However, Wilson and Brees have had a strong respect for each other for a while now. This could simply be a tip of the cap from Wilson to a guy who may not have another chance to play in the Pro Bowl, even if he doesn’t step away.

If Brees does retire, New Orleans will be left with a major choice. Do they turn the keys of the franchise over to Teddy Bridgewater, who is also a pending free agent?

Bridgewater would likely command a nice-sized contract, so the Saints would really have to be willing to commit to him if they think he is the man to replace Brees. There’s also the possibility New Orleans could roll with another free agent or even Taysom Hill.