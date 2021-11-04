There’s Reportedly Growing Russell Wilson Trade “Buzz”

During the NFL offseason, chatter about a potential Russell Wilson trade began to mount. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback publicly expressed his frustration with his organization’s poor performance and even had a set of four teams leak as possible destinations that he would be content to be sent to in a trade.

The smoke surrounding Wilson ended up being just that and talk of him being traded evaporated before the year began. He returned to the Seahawks, seemingly determined to turn the franchise around.

Now, almost halfway through the 2021 regular season, Wilson is banged up and Seattle has labored to a 3-5 record without him. Naturally, the quarterback’s name has once again started to appear in trade speculation and one team in particular has already been mentioned in conjunction with the eight-time Pro Bowler.

In a recent podcast between ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Wilson was one of the few veteran quarterbacks whose future was discussed. During the segment on Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles were mentioned as a potential landing spot should the Seahawks quarterback want out of Seattle.

Here’s a snippet of the conversation between Schefter and Mortensen:

“MORTENSEN: I think the Philadelphia Eagles are a fit [for Wilson] there. If they get that pick from the Colts – with Carson Wentz, that second-round pick can become a [first]… […] “Either way, the Eagles have a cache of first-round draft picks, and there’s no question in my mind that Russell Wilson would top their list. SCHEFTER: The Eagles could have three Top 20 first-round picks. Nobody would have more ammunition to go get a quarterback than the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts, to date, I don’t think has convinced them that he’s the guy, right? So Russell Wilson in Philly. Can you see that, Mort? “MORTENSEN: Yes I can. And look, I know Jalen – I hope he is the guy, but so far they’re not convinced. He has the rest of the year to try and persuade them, convince them that he is the guy. Let’s face it: you still get to the point where, hey, Russell Wilson is – we believe – a future Hall of Famer, and still in his prime. If you have that chance to get that type of player, you get that type of player.”

Starting to feel less like just smoke and more like a legit fire… 🤔👀 https://t.co/tcF44UuewQ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 3, 2021

The Eagles were not one of the four teams Wilson was connected to this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys were the organizations that the quarterback was reportedly eyeing as possible trade destinations.

However, Wilson may be willing to expand his list should the Seahawks continue to struggle. As Schefter and Mortensen detailed, the Eagles will have a plethora of draft capital to send back to Seattle, making them an intriguing player in the 2022 quarterback market.

The 2021 season isn’t even halfway over, but Wilson will be a quarterback to watch as soon as the campaign comes to a close.

